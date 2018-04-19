Video

Weather warnings for London Marathon runners have been made amid predictions Sunday's race could be the warmest on record.

Temperatures soared to 27.9C (82.2F) in Northolt, Greater London, shortly after midday on Thursday, making it the warmest April day for 69 years, the Met Office said.

And the mercury could hit 23C (73.4F) in the capital on Sunday, prompting marathon organisers to add more water, ice and shower stations along the 26.2-mile route.

Conditions may be especially difficult for fancy-dress runners, including the almost 100 attempting Guinness World Records dressed in outfits like a suit of armour, a Paddington Bear costume and ski boots.