London's Air Ambulance race across Sahara
They save lives responding to emergencies anywhere in London within 15 minutes.

But a team from the capital's air ambulance service has just completed a different kind of challenge - running 250km across the Sahara Desert in 50C heat.

  • 20 Apr 2018