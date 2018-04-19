London’s future skyline revealed
Video

3D model reveals London's future skyline

A 3D model showing what London's skyline could look like in the future has been revealed.

More than 500 tall buildings were approved for construction in 2017 - a 10% increase on the previous year.

The new buildings could provide the city with more than 100,000 homes.

