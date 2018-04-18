'My family say they'll burn my shoes'
Meet this year's oldest London Marathon runner

John Starbrook, who at 87 is the oldest runner taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday, trains so much that his family have threatened to set fire to his shoes.

