Video

Members of a gang have been jailed for their role in a £16m drug smuggling operation at Heathrow Airport.

Baggage handlers Joysen Jhurry, 41, and Mohammad Ali, 42, moved suitcases flown in from Brazil, containing cocaine, on to carousels for UK domestic flights where other gang members were waiting to collect them.

A total of 13 people were sentenced after separate trials at Kingston and Southwark Crown Court.