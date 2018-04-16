Moment shopkeeper fights off armed robber

Video

Footage of the moment a shopkeeper fought off two hooded attackers - one armed with a knife - has been released by police.

The robbers came into the shop in High Street, Whitton, in south-west London, and one barged behind the counter, shouting, "Open the till" and knifed the worker repeatedly.

The other man pulled off the victim's turban.

He fought them off and they left without taking anything from the shop.

The shopkeeper was taken to hospital with stab wounds but has since been discharged.

Police have urged any witnesses to the robbery, just after 22:00 GMT on 23 December, to come forward.