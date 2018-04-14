Syria air strikes 'degraded' Assad weapons
Syria strikes 'degraded' Assad's chemical weapons ability

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has told the Today Programme that all the RAF crews involved in air strikes in Syria overnight had returned safely.

He said the strikes "degraded" President Assad's chemical weapons capabilities and sent a clear message that his regime "cannot continue to use chemical weapons with impunity".

