'Mum's learned to do what she loves again'
Meet the London artist helping people with dementia

Edith Payton used to love drawing, but when she forgot how to do it she lost a hobby.

The 97-year-old is one of more than 72,000 Londoners living with dementia.

Her daughter says she is not the person she used to be. But artists from Creative Minds have put a smile back on Edith's face by reminding her the tricks of the trade.

  • 15 Apr 2018
