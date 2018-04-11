Biker 'patrol' set up to tackle thefts
Video

Motorcyclists begin 'patrol' to prevent London moped thefts

A group of motorcyclists has begun patrolling bike-theft hotspots in London in an effort to reduce crime.

The bikers say they have begun to actively seek out criminals having become fed up with the high number of thefts.

However, they insist they are not vigilantes.

Scotland Yard has warned against anybody taking on criminals themselves.

