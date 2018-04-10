Media player
Catford custody death man's family 'want answers'
The family of a man who died after being restrained by police in south-east London have been told it could take months before they find out what happened to him.
Kevin Clarke, 35, "appeared to be having a mental health crisis" when police were called to a road in Catford on 9 March.
He died in hospital later that day.
10 Apr 2018
