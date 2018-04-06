Sister in 'wrong place at the wrong time'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London violence: Tanesha in 'wrong place at the wrong time'
The brother of a 17-year-old girl who was shot dead in Tottenham, north London, has paid tribute to her.
Hakeem Blake added that he had got out of London because "every other day if it's not a stabbing, it's a shooting... tit for tat".
-
06 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-43663472/london-violence-tanesha-in-wrong-place-at-the-wrong-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window