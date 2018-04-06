Sister in 'wrong place at the wrong time'
London violence: Tanesha in 'wrong place at the wrong time'

The brother of a 17-year-old girl who was shot dead in Tottenham, north London, has paid tribute to her.

Hakeem Blake added that he had got out of London because "every other day if it's not a stabbing, it's a shooting... tit for tat".

