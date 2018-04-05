Video

London Zoo is home to the largest troop of colobus monkeys in the UK.

It is a breed that is endangered in the wild, but in the last 12 years the zoo has successfully bred 18 of them and the numbers are rising.

So much so that they have outgrown their current enclosure.

In 2020 they'll be moving into the Grade II listed Snowdon Aviary in a project that is costing around £8m.