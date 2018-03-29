Musicians hit by 'worst scam in 20 years'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Artists say management company BMU has disappeared with their money.

A music company "scam" has left artists thousands of pounds out of pocket, with one singer saying she now faces being made homeless because of her losses.

  • 29 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Family speaks out after 'sexting' scam