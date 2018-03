Video

Meet Jessie, one of Heathrow Airport's dogs helping to protect the UK border by searching for illegal cash, drugs, weapons and other contraband.

Since the springer spaniel started work at the west London airport last summer, she's sniffed out more than £1m in cash.

She's trained to detect the scent of ink on wads of banknotes as well as Class A drugs such as cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp