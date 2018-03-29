The filth floating in the Grand Union Canal
Video

The rubbish floating on London's Grand Union Canal

One of London's major canals is littered with discarded bottles, food packaging and general rubbish.

And with recycling and waste high on the agenda, residents in Southall are furious about a three-mile stretch of plastic waste in the water.

  • 29 Mar 2018