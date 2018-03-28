Media player
Fourth Plinth sculptures: Where are they now?
A thumb, a blue cockerel and a ship in a bottle have all made it onto the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square.
But this time around it's a bull made from syrup cans.
The work, by artist Michael Rakowitz, is a reconstruction of one destroyed by the Islamic State group in Iraq.
But what happens to the works that have previously taken pride of place on the plinth?
28 Mar 2018
