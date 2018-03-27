Minicab drivers face tough new tests to improve passenger safety
TfL proposes advanced driving test for private hire drivers

Transport for London (TfL) wants to bring in advanced driving tests for private hire drivers in order to improve passenger safety.

Trade unions, who claim drivers will have to pay for these extra tests, are unhappy at the proposal.

TfL also want to introduce "more robust background checks" for drivers.

