Passengers ride on the UK's first automated mainline train
Passengers have been given a ride on the UK's first automated mainline trains.
A new digital signalling system allows automated trains to run between St Pancras and Blackfriars in central London.
Automated services will able to run every two minutes giving space for an additional 60,000 passengers during peak hours, Govia Thameslink Railway said.
Trains will still have drivers to carry out safety checks and close doors.
26 Mar 2018