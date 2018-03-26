Video

Londoner Tokunbo Ajasa-Oluwa fought his way to raise thousands of pounds for a charity he co-founded.

The charity, Origin, supports young men in the capital of African decent to help their development into adulthood.

Mr Ajasa-Oluwa says small charities like his are struggling for funding so have to come up with innovative ways to keep going.

To raise money, Mr Ajasa-Oluwa trained intensively for 10 weeks and took part in a boxing match.