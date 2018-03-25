Media player
Games Workshop: The empire that began in a west London flat
Today, Games Workshop is a multi-million pound business beloved by board game and wargaming fans around the globe.
Forty years since its launch, co-founders and best friends Ian Livingstone and Steve Jackson share the story of its humble beginnings.
25 Mar 2018
