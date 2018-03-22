Video

The sister of a Romanian woman who fell into the Thames during the Westminster terror attack has said she refuses to dwell on the killer.

Andreea Cristea, 31, was on holiday with boyfriend Andrei Burnaz, when they were driven at by Khalid Masood on London's Westminster Bridge.

"We hoped and hoped, and desperately hoped that she wouldn't die," Ms Cristea's sister Magda Toi said.

"We thought, maybe she has a chance. But she didn't," Ms Toi told the BBC.

Thinking of her sister's killer only made her angry, she added.