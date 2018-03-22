Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Life not the same' after Westminster terror attack
The sister of a Romanian woman who fell into the Thames during the Westminster terror attack has said her life "is just not the same" without her.
Andreea Cristea, 31, was on holiday with boyfriend Andrei Burnaz, when they were driven at by Khalid Masood on London's Westminster Bridge.
A year after the attack, Ms Cristea's sister Magda Toi said she waits for her sister's phone call "that will never come".
22 Mar 2018
