Roller skating warriors
Roller derby: The US sport making waves in the UK

It's famous for its boisterousness, fishnet stockings and a film starring Drew Barrymore.

Roller derby is becoming an increasingly popular sport played in London.

There are currently 75 female teams in the UK, with two London teams ranking in the top 20.

  • 21 Mar 2018