The Stockwell charity supported by Sport Relief
Sport Relief backs Stockwell football club

A football foundation is helping transform the lives of young people in south London.

Shaninga Marasha has set up BigKid foundation in Stockwell, to help create a "safe environment for people to express themselves without judgement."

The project was made possible after money was raised by Sport Relief, government funding and a National Lottery grant.

  • 21 Mar 2018