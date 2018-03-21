Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sport Relief backs Stockwell football club
A football foundation is helping transform the lives of young people in south London.
Shaninga Marasha has set up BigKid foundation in Stockwell, to help create a "safe environment for people to express themselves without judgement."
The project was made possible after money was raised by Sport Relief, government funding and a National Lottery grant.
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window