Miles Hurley stabbing: Police release CCTV of car
Police have released CCTV footage of a car they want to trace in connection with a knife attack on Elizabeth Hurley's nephew.
Miles Hurley, 21, lost four pints of blood when he and a friend were attacked on 8 March.
They were attacked by a group of men after a verbal dispute when they were in a minor car crash in Battersea.
20 Mar 2018
