Police release CCTV in stab attack probe
Miles Hurley stabbing: Police release CCTV of car

Police have released CCTV footage of a car they want to trace in connection with a knife attack on Elizabeth Hurley's nephew.

Miles Hurley, 21, lost four pints of blood when he and a friend were attacked on 8 March.

They were attacked by a group of men after a verbal dispute when they were in a minor car crash in Battersea.

  • 20 Mar 2018