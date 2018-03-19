Video

Film of a burglar stealing jewellery from a "terrified" dementia patient as she lay in bed has been released by the Metropolitan Police.

The intruder forced his way into the bedroom of the 90-year-old's home in Bromley, south-east London, on 6 March.

When the victim, who has Alzheimer's disease, asked him what he was doing, he replied: "I am looking for jewellery."

The victim's family had installed CCTV in her home due to her dementia.

Detective Constable Dean Roberts said: "This incident has left the victim absolutely terrified and her family devastated."

The burglar is described as in his mid to late 30s or early 40s. He fled with the jewellery stuffed in a white paper bag at about 18:30 GMT.