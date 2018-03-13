App-based bus 'poorly thought through'
Video

London app-based bus service 'poorly thought through'

Residents are complaining that an experimental shuttle bus service is "poorly thought out" and causing problems.

Chariot is a new bus company in London that picks up passengers from "virtual" bus stops, suggested by customers via an app.

Residents who live along the new bus routes say they were not consulted, leading to buses causing congestion.

