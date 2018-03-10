'Despite poverty, the kids are smiling'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Islington women helping impoverished children smile

Islington is one of the poorest areas in London, with more than 40% of children living in poverty.

But Laurette Josiah says her grassroots group is one of many that keeps kids smiling.

  • 10 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'I don't take no for an answer'