Sick baby's parents say he 'fought bravely'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Isaiah Haastrup's parents say son 'fought bravely'

Lanre Haastrup said he was "so proud" of his "brave" son, Isaiah Haastrup, who died on Wednesday, hours after his life-support was withdrawn.

The 12-month-old's parents had fought a lengthy legal battle with King's College Hospital to allow further care for their son, but European judges dismissed their appeal on Tuesday.

  • 08 Mar 2018