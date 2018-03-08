Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ealing families living in 'freezing' shipping containers
"You don't really feel like you're living in a home," says mother-of-two Lonya, who has been housed in a converted shipping container in west London for nine months.
Residents say they are so cold they may as well be outside - while Ealing Council say the makeshift homes are a cheap and easy way to tackle homelessness.
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-43334953/ealing-families-living-in-freezing-shipping-containersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window