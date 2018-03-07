Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Burst pipe floods Tooting high street
Motorists and pedestrians have been warned to avoid a south London high street after a burst pipe sent water cascading down the road.
Tooting High Street was shut in the early hours of Wednesday, causing rush-hour disruption.
07 Mar 2018
