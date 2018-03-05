'People didn't know what green liquor was'

Media player
The east Londoner keeping the pie and mash tradition alive
June Robins opened her first pie and mash shop in London's East End 40 years ago.
She says although some people don't know what green liquor is anymore, the tradition is still very much alive.
05 Mar 2018
London
