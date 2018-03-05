‘I can’t pick up all the plastic, I’d sink’
London's canal litter collected by floating bicycle

Former city worker - now turned environmentalist - Dhruv Boruah, collects London's canal rubbish with his floating bicycle.

Dhruv said he can fill two fishing nets worth of rubbish during an hour on the canal.

