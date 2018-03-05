Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London's canal litter collected by floating bicycle
Former city worker - now turned environmentalist - Dhruv Boruah, collects London's canal rubbish with his floating bicycle.
Dhruv said he can fill two fishing nets worth of rubbish during an hour on the canal.
-
05 Mar 2018
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-43285152/london-s-canal-litter-collected-by-floating-bicycleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window