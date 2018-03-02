Icicles in railway tunnels
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Icicles found forming in London's railway tunnels

Railway workers have had to deal with snow drifts, ice on the tracks and icicles in tunnels as they struggle to keep trains moving.

About 100 passengers were also trapped overnight in freezing temperatures on a train from London Waterloo to Weymouth broke down.

  • 02 Mar 2018
  • From the section London