Video

Victims of the UK's worst civilian disaster of World War Two are remembering the tragedy on its 75th anniversary.

More than 300 people were caught up in the crush at Bethnal Green Station's entrance during an air raid on 3 March, 1943.

It killed 27 men, 84 women and 62 children, and was initially covered up to protect war time morale.

After peace was declared, Home Secretary Herbert Morrison claimed victims panicking and surging towards the exit had caused the deaths, though this was later disproved.

Watch the full report on Inside Out London on BBC One in London at 19:30 GMT on Monday 5 March.