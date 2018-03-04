Media player
Refugee takes up running to help tackle his depression
Dame Dibaba is seeking refuge in the UK. He says he was a political prisoner in Ethiopia and spent months travelling to London.
He worries for the safety of his family and friends left behind and tackles his depression by running.
04 Mar 2018
London
