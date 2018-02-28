Video

Over 70% of all council tenants who have been moved onto Universal Credit are in rent arrears, the BBC has found.

Universal Credit, the government's flagship new benefit scheme, has been rolled out in eight London boroughs.

"It's a real nightmare" Southwark Council resident Shirley Ifield, 50, told the BBC.

Despite successfully transferring to Universal Credit, Ms Ifield says the process has left her in debt.