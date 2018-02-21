'I beg you, people who got a knife, stop'

Video

A mother whose two sons were stabbed to death in north London within five months of each other has called for young people to stop using knives.

Sadiq Adan Mohamed, 20, died after being stabbed in Malden Road, Camden, at about 22:10 GMT on Tuesday.

He was one of two men stabbed to death in Camden that night. Abdikarim Hassan, 17, died in Bartholomew Road at 21:08.

Mr Mohamed's mother, Fowsiya Abdi, said: "Please I beg you, people who got a knife, children - stop please."