Call for women-only Uber Pools for London
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Call for women-only Uber Pools for London

Transport for London is urging Uber and other ride-sharing apps to offer women-only cars in the capital.

The move could affect services such as Uber Pool, which let customers share a car with strangers.

Londoners gave their thoughts on the prospect of women-only cars.

  • 16 Feb 2018
  • From the section London