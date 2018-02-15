Ride-by moped thefts on shoppers rise in London
London streets most affected by ride-by moped thefts

Ride-by moped thefts and robberies on London's main shopping streets have increased six-fold over the last two years.

Five main shopping streets have seen the biggest rises in offences recorded in the capital.

