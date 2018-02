Video

A south London builder has been jailed for a minimum of 40 years for raping and murdering his 20-year-old niece.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering Celine Dookhran and the attempted murder of a second woman.

After Arshid was sentenced, Det Ch Insp Sam Price read out statements on behalf of Ms Dookhran's family.