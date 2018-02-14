Media player
WW2 bomb found near London City Airport blown up
A WWII bomb which caused London City Airport to be closed earlier this week has been detonated off the Essex coast.
The device was discovered at the King George V Dock on Sunday during planned work at the east London airport.
14 Feb 2018
