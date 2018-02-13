Young people struggling with naturalisation fee's
Video

Home Office citizenship fees 'are absolutely ridiculous'

Samson Adeola, 18, from Walthamstow, had to borrow money to pay to register as a British citizen last year.

He said he was angry the Home Office was making so much money from the fees, which cost far less to complete than is charged.

The Home Office says the fees are fair.

