Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Home Office citizenship fees 'are absolutely ridiculous'
Samson Adeola, 18, from Walthamstow, had to borrow money to pay to register as a British citizen last year.
He said he was angry the Home Office was making so much money from the fees, which cost far less to complete than is charged.
The Home Office says the fees are fair.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-43036849/home-office-citizenship-fees-are-absolutely-ridiculousRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window