London aid workers help Bangladesh Rohingya refugees
Last year, three London aid workers raised enough money to take a 5,000-mile trip to Bangladesh to help some of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled persecution.
The aid workers documented the challenges and human suffering they witnessed.
12 Feb 2018
