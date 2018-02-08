Toxic skin cream seller escapes jail
Banaras Hussain: Toxic skin lightening cream seller sentenced

A shopkeeper who sold toxic skin lightening creams has been given a 15-week suspended prison sentence.

Shopkeeper Banaras Hussain, 50, was also fined £8,000 at Inner London Crown Court after admitting selling illegal skin lightening beauty products containing toxic ingredients in south east London.

