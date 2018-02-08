Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Banaras Hussain: Toxic skin lightening cream seller sentenced
A shopkeeper who sold toxic skin lightening creams has been given a 15-week suspended prison sentence.
Shopkeeper Banaras Hussain, 50, was also fined £8,000 at Inner London Crown Court after admitting selling illegal skin lightening beauty products containing toxic ingredients in south east London.
-
08 Feb 2018
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-42994457/banaras-hussain-toxic-skin-lightening-cream-seller-sentencedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window