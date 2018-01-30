Video

Liam Allen said he was "disappointed" with how the Metropolitan Police dealt with his case.

The Met has apologised for a series of errors in its handling of the case.

A review found that a "lack of knowledge" by police and prosecutors was to blame for the botched prosecution against Liam Allan.

The officer in charge of the case failed to find key evidence among 57,000 messages on the alleged victim's mobile phone, the review found.