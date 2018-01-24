Video
Can Scottish police help stop violent deaths in London?
Police in London could learn a new method of tackling violent crime from officers in Scotland, where murder rates have almost halved in the last decade.
The Violence Reduction Unit, which launched in 2005, saw the Strathclyde force work with teachers, social and health workers to collate and share knowledge of people involved in gangs.
One man talks about how the unit helped turn his life around.
