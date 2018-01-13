Video

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was interrupted by a group of protesters while speaking at an event for the Fabian Society.

The protesters, calling themselves the "White Pendragons", announced they had come to perform a "citizen's arrest" on Mr Khan.

When they were removed from the venue, the mayor said "at least I didn't get given a P45" - a reference to an incident involving Prime Minister Theresa May at the 2017 Conservative Party conference.

An organiser told the BBC the protestors were admitted because they bought tickets, and appeared to be a far-right group.