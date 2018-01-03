Video

Police have released CCTV footage of three suspects they want to trace in relation to a distraction theft.

The theft occurred when a 46-year-old woman was in a branch of the NatWest Bank in Barking on 16 September 2017.

While involved in a conversation with another woman, a man waiting behind her bent down and removed an envelope from her bag.

It was when the woman and two men left the bank that the victim realised an envelope containing £920 was missing from her bag.