Remembering the King's Cross fire 30 years on
The fire at King's Cross station remains the worst on the London Underground.
On 18 November 1987 a wooden escalator caught alight. Thirty-one people were killed - including one firefighter - and another 100 were injured.
A three-month inquiry found the fire had been started by a match discarded by a commuter.
The report made 157 recommendations about improving safety on the Tube and in firefighting procedures.
18 Nov 2017
