King's Cross fire 30th anniversary
The fire at King's Cross station remains the worst on the London Underground.

On 18 November 1987 a wooden escalator caught alight. Thirty-one people were killed - including one firefighter - and another 100 were injured.

A three-month inquiry found the fire had been started by a match discarded by a commuter.

The report made 157 recommendations about improving safety on the Tube and in firefighting procedures.

  • 18 Nov 2017
  • From the section London